Even UPND MPs are complaining about Nelly Mutti – Kang’ombe

Kamfinsa member Christopher Kang’ombe says members of Parliament including those from UPND complain about not being allowed to raise issues affecting their constituencies on the floor of the House.

And Kang’ombe said he was raising a breach of Article 60 of the Constitution by the State but he was not allowed to do so in Parliament where members of parliament are expected to speak freely.

Speaking to Daily Revelation, on why he acted angrily in Parliament against Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, which resulted in the suspension of business in the House, Kango’mbe said he was prevented from speaking.

He wondered where members of parliament will… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/even-upnd-mps-are-complaining-about-nelly-mutti-kangombe