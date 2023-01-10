Even your supporters are convinced you will lose power in 2026-Lillian Mutambo

Even your supporters are convinced you will lose power in 2026



President Hakainde Hichilema needs to be told the truth, I have spoken to bus drivers, marketeers, people in the streets, bus passengers, shoppers and Zambians are angry, they can’t wait to vote UPND Out!



President Hakainde Hichilema your UPND structures are broken on ground and everyone is silent because they don’t want to be arrested but trust me even taxi drivers want you to exit office in 2026, UPND will lose power!

Lillian MUTAMBO ✍️