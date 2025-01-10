Everton sack manager Sean Dyche 

Everton have sacked manager Sean Dyche after a run of just one win from their last 11 games, leaving them a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

The Toffees are currently 16th in the Premier League and did not register a shot on target during Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth. It was their eighth league defeat of the season and they have failed to score in eight of their last 10 games.

Former club stars, Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman are set to take charge of the FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough on Thursday evening, the club confirmed in a statement.

The statement read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“[Coaches] Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

“The process to appoint a new Manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course.

“Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

The club’s announcement comes less than a month after U.S. firm the Friedkin Group completed its takeover of the club. Executive chairman Marc Watts said the American ownership group were “committed to leading Everton into an exciting new era both on and off the pitch.”