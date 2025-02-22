‘Every Cabinet member is sick of him’: Trump official heaps dirt on Elon Musk

It isn’t just American voters who are growing tired of X owner Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

The Washington Post reports that several Trump White House officials are also sick of Musk throwing his weight around and unilaterally shutting down agencies such as the United States Agency for International Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

However, these same sources say they feel powerless to do anything to stop Musk given that President Donald Trump has granted his approval to the project.

“Basically every Cabinet member is sick of him, but nobody feels like they’re in a position to do anything about it,” said one source “People are afraid to cross him even as he’s wreaking havoc on their agencies.”

Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, a right-leaning think tank, told the Post that the current structure of DOGE appeared to be unsustainable because many cabinet officials won’t feel as though they actually have the power to do the jobs they were hired to do.

“Why do you want to be a Cabinet secretary if you can’t run your own agency and the president and Elon Musk run your agency for you? That doesn’t seem like a great job to me. It’s very unusual. We’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “These uncoordinated efforts have downsides — you have the secretaries and DOGE at cross-purposes, and that doesn’t serve anyone well.”