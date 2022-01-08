BILL 10 CHALLENGE, MY RESPONSE
A culture of intimidation has no justification in any administration. I will not accept cyber bullying from anyone concerning this matter.
I have remained silent far too long on the issue of BILL 10, and every time I debate on any issue some individuals want to silence me referring to BILL 10.
I want to make it clear to everyone that I DID NOT support BILL 10, but I supported the Constitutional Amendment because the current constitution needs to be amended.
We all know as a fact that our constitution has a lot of LACUNAE.
County men and women, what has happened in kabwata would not have happened if we had dealt with these issues by making amendments to the Constitution.
As a Member of Parliament and indeed as a citizen of Zambia I have a constitutional right to support any side in the house depending on my conscience and convictions.
A BILL is not cast in concrete that it cannot be altered on the floor of the house, that’s our job as members of parliament.
There is need to change this constitution but I can assure you, given the insults I received during BILL 10 deliberations I will certainly not support any constitutional amendment.
For now Bill 10 is history what Zambians are expecting is food on their tables, affordable fuel, affordable commodity prices and better lives for all.
I will be willing to discuss constitutional amendments in 2031.
Once again I will not apologize to anyone for exercising my constitutional rights.
Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa MP Chienge Constituency
I think the Gallant people of Chief have been sending a wrong person to Parliament. There was no call for constitution amendment during the past Parliament but a scheme to pass Bill 10 and by default make Edgar the Wani Yaya president with powers to do as he wished. It’s an insult to the people of Chienge for this Chagwa sponsored MP to think the people of Chienge are so sleepy they didn’t know what was going on. This ladies time as MP has gone with the sponsor. She can’t debate anything. She did well selling her soul to Edgar. The politics have changed and she has no capacity to contribute in the current political environment. For example she can’t explain how the previous government ended up with such big debt resulting in failures to honour the debts they accumulated, but expect the new government to provide a good life for all from the beginning when they were busy sharing the looted cash without a care and didn’t consider anyone else. You can complain and say whatever you want we won’t stop criticising you until you become objective.
Well-thought-out comment, Jim. Given Katuta is serving has last term as Chiengi MP. When did u ever hear her speak passionately on the unpayable debt her friends in the PF have accumulated? Yes, there are people who tell her off but there are also those who raise serious issues. Let her engage the latter and ignore the former. Over to you, Given.
”There is need to change this constitution but I can assure you, given the insults I received during BILL 10 deliberations I will certainly not support any constitutional amendment.”
What type of leader is this one who uses emotions to think. She is just not fit to be an MP and this is typical of PF. Still dreaming of Bill 10! Move on Bill 10 died and was buried long time ago and so was PF. You are now in the New Dawn era where civility rather than thuggery is the norm. Yesterday she was talking of returning stolen assets to a late thief’s family, today she is hallucinating about Bill 10. PF is so irritating as they are still in denial.