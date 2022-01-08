BILL 10 CHALLENGE, MY RESPONSE

A culture of intimidation has no justification in any administration. I will not accept cyber bullying from anyone concerning this matter.

I have remained silent far too long on the issue of BILL 10, and every time I debate on any issue some individuals want to silence me referring to BILL 10.

I want to make it clear to everyone that I DID NOT support BILL 10, but I supported the Constitutional Amendment because the current constitution needs to be amended.

We all know as a fact that our constitution has a lot of LACUNAE.

County men and women, what has happened in kabwata would not have happened if we had dealt with these issues by making amendments to the Constitution.

As a Member of Parliament and indeed as a citizen of Zambia I have a constitutional right to support any side in the house depending on my conscience and convictions.

A BILL is not cast in concrete that it cannot be altered on the floor of the house, that’s our job as members of parliament.

There is need to change this constitution but I can assure you, given the insults I received during BILL 10 deliberations I will certainly not support any constitutional amendment.

For now Bill 10 is history what Zambians are expecting is food on their tables, affordable fuel, affordable commodity prices and better lives for all.

I will be willing to discuss constitutional amendments in 2031.

Once again I will not apologize to anyone for exercising my constitutional rights.

Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa MP Chienge Constituency