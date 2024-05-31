‘EVERYBODY IS WRONG ONLY HICHILEMA IS RIGHT’!- Fred M’membe

‘EVERYBODY IS WRONG ONLY HICHILEMA IS RIGHT’!

– Zambians are WRONG “They are always complaining”

– Zambians are WRONG ‘They can go back to the village’

– The Catholics are WRONG

– The UCZ are WRONG

– The RCZ are WRONG

– The Anglicans are WRONG

– The Baptists are WRONG

– The Methodists are WRONG

– The Pentecostals are WRONG

– The Church in its entirety is WRONG

– LAZ is WRONG

– Opposition political parties are WRONG

– Civil Society is WRONG

EVERYBODY is wrong ONLY Mr Hichilema is right about the state of affairs in the country and everything else that he is saying and doing! Nangu tapasoswa!

Compatriots, fellow Zambians, we need to redeem ourselves from this mistake.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party