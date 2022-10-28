EVERYBODY KNOWS UPND IS ONE TERM GOVT, CLAIMS Saboi Imboela

EVERYBODY KNOWS UPND IS ONE TERM GOVT, CLAIMS SABOI

National Democratic Congress leader Saboi Imboela has said that there are no immediate plans for the NDC to go into an opposition alliance with the Citizens First and other opposition political parties.

Speaking in an interview, Imboela explained that leaders of opposition political parties have been talking in privacy on how they can work together, but there are no definite talks about going into an alliance.

“Well, of course we talk kumbali. We talk in privacy on how best we can work together as opposition political parties. But there are no definite talks about going into an opposition alliance,” Imboela explained. “But we are all open to that. And when the right time comes, we shall do that. Right now our job as opposition political parties is to be on the ground and mobilise our own parties individually.”

She said that it is a well known fact that the UPND administration is a one term government, hence the need to have a united opposition to … https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/everybody-knows-upnd-is-one-term-govt-claims-saboi/