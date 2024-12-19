‘Everybody wants to be my friend’ – Donald Trump

US president-elect, Donald Trump has said that people who were his enemies in his first term, now want to be his friend.

In his first press conference since his election as the US’s 47th president, he noted the differences between the first time he took office eight years back and today.

“In the first term, everyone was fighting me. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend,” Trump mused to reporters at his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Responding to a question about his recent meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Trump suggested a change in tone from his earlier days in office.

“I don’t know, my personality changed or something,” he joked. Trump also revealed plans to meet Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the coming days, signalling growing interest from some of the biggest names in the business.

When asked about New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted on bribery and fraud charges earlier this year, Trump hinted at the possibility of a pardon. “I think that he was treated pretty unfairly,” he said.

Trump addressed concerns about recent drone sightings, saying the U.S. military knows more than it is sharing publicly.

“The government knows what is happening. Look, our military knows where they took off from,” he said.

“They know where it came from and where it went and for some reason they don’t want to comment.”

