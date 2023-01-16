EVERYONE IS INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY BY THE COURTS OF LAW…The mayor broke the law-Thomas sipalo

EVERYONE IS INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY BY THE COURTS OF LAW…The mayor broke the law.

Just watched a video of a hot tempered mayor harassing suspects,pushing them around and forcing them to eat unedible plants that they are alleged to have uprooted at some roundabout in kabwe.

The law is very clear,Article 18 (2) (a) of the Constitution of Zambia provides that “every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until he is proved or has pleaded guilty.” and the universal declaration of human rights article 11 state that,

“Everyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law in a public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defence”.

If a suspect is apprehended, hand them over to the police,it’s only the police that have the mandate to charge,arrest and take them to court for trial to ascertain their verdict,the court is the only institution that can determine either they are guilty or not,therefore it was wrong for the mayor to embarrass and treat the suspects as if they are already guilty.

What will happen in an event the court find those suspects not guilty after all that harrasment and media embarrassment.

Let’s use the LAW not emotions,the suspect are might have been caught but are still innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law,the mayor overreacted and acted as judge,he violated the law!!!!

Thomas sipalo,

Komboni president.