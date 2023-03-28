EVERYTHING IS WRONG IN THE HANDLING OF MUNIR ZULU ISSUE SHOWING US THAT THE COUNTRY IS IN A TERRIBLE MESS

If this country was being run normally, the revelation by Hon Munir Zulu that two Cabinet Ministers allegedly received money corruptly, the ACC whose head is now the President should have taken Hon Munir Zulu as a whistle blower.

Where the Mess Started

The President understands that he is now a Republican President under oath and not a UPND President, he should not have attacked Hon Munir Zulu because that is tantamount to judging him and what makes matters worse is that he is the head of the ACC. If the head of the ACC has judged him already what is the point of the ACC calling him.

Presidential Defense of the two Ministers is source of concern.

The country has enough and capable institution that are put into place by the constitution to handle such matters without undue influence from the President. The fact that the person that brought the allegations is also an MP demands that he be treated with the same respect those being defended are treated with.

Who is supposed to be arrested in this matter

If the one who was alleged was from the opposition especially PF, the police would have effected arrest without investigations but because we are in animal farm where some animals have more rights than others, they arrest the whistle blower. Is this a way to silence the matter that could be true?

The Mistake by Hon Munir Zulu

Despite the support we are having for him was to start with the public instead of starting with the relevant institution. The created perception was that he wanted to gain political mileage and embarrass government other than deal with the corruption matter. This must be avoided.

His arrest is unnecessary and exposes the mess the country is in.

I submit

CC

UPPZ President