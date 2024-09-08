EVIDENCE OF A BAD ECONOMY AND THE MISERY BROUGHT BY THE UPND GOVT- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali



EVIDENCE OF A BAD ECONOMY AND THE MISERY BROUGHT BY THE UPND GOVT

The police feel excited and purposeful by reporting such high numbers of “Junkies” to have been arrested, but it is all #Ballyhoo. It’s like taking paracetamol or panado to cure a tooth decay.

For starters, these are human beings facing various challenges, as young people, so don’t get excited to hear that so many “Junkies”, have been thrown in police custody. These are our children, or nephews crying out for help.

The question is, why do we have so many of our young people indulging in illicit activities? The numbers are swelling and police are making history in numbers they are arresting.

But really…..? Is this an exercise the police should be jubilant in? BTW, for how long will they keep these boys in cells before they release them to go back and be even more deranged, if not vicious?

If you are looking for the fruits of a bad economy, hear is one. When we talk passionately about a bad economy, it’s this kind of situations that we don’t want.

Our children deserve better, than what we are offering, we are letting them down and their ill-behaviour is a desperate call for attention and not police to brutality.

Remember our population is largely youthful and if we don’t handle these young people properly, none of us will be safe. These young people will not be changed into responsible citizens out of police brutality and long detentions.

Please sort out the economy and these young people will have something to do.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!