EX- BANK OF ZAMBIA OFFICIAL, NOBERT MUMBA DIFFERS WITH FINANCE MINISTER SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE OVER ZCCM-IH 20 PERCENT SHARES

MUSOKOTWANE IS BREAKING THE LAW-NOBERT MUMBA

The Finance Ministers explanation on the FQM – ZCCM deal is incompetent and misinformed.

1. To start with, there is nothing unusual about taking Directors that behave fraudulent to court. So ZCCM-IH was right to assert its rights.

2. Secondly, the directors of ZCCM-IH and FQM are committing another criminal act by entering an agreement that circumvents the course of justice.

It is both corruption and a violation of section 113 of the Penal Code.

3. Minister claims the two sides agreed to withdraw the cases against each other before court but the ZCCM-IH and FQM notices only reference the cases involving FQM ( another lopsided agreement) Why not those favouring ZCCM-IH.

4. Dividends are not the only reason that drive prudent investors. Asset growth is even more paramount. So in instances where directors chose not to declare profit and reinvest in the company, shareholders still gain as the assets of the company grow.

5. And most important, if the revenue model is as lucrative as the Minister puts it, why is FQM as a major shareholder not adopting the same model? But instead wants to become a 100% beneficiary of Dividends that are supposedly not as lucrative.

6. This is another one of those to favour mines tax deductibility and these foreign owners are now literally on a grab all spree. What will be paid to ZCCM-IH will hardly benefit Zambia as this will be tax deductible with the effect of lowering tax payable. So net effect will not be what the Minister claims as government is likely to lose revenue.

7 the Minister fails to categorically address himself to the real question of ” what is the status of the 20% shares of ZCCM-IH in Kansanshi. Will ZCCM-IH still be a 20% shareholder or this is a share buy back.