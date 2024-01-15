Ex-Burkina Faso police chief abducted by gunmen

Burkina Faso’s former head of police has been abducted by unidentified gunmen, according to reports.

Lt Col Evrard Somda was taken from his home in the capital Ouagadougou on Sunday, French news agency AFP said, citing sources close to Mr Somda.

He had been sacked in October, a week after four police officers were detained in connection with an alleged coup plot.

Several kidnappings have been reported recently in the West African country.

Sansan Anselme Kambou – an influential businessman who was close to Mr Somda – was abducted by intelligence agents in September. In December, former foreign minister Ablasse Ouedraogo was taken by people claiming to be the police.