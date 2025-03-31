Ex-CIA official flags hints that ‘some in Pentagon are tiring of Pete Hegseth’

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is “on the hot seat” as some in the Pentagon grow tired of his antics, a senior intelligence service official said Sunday.

Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA official with 26 years in the agency behind him, appeared on MSNBC over the weekend, where he was asked about reports that Hegseth brought his wife to sensitive meetings.

“Well, I think this goes to show that a lot of the concerns we had about about Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense, you know, it’s coming to fruition,” Polymeropoulos said.

The national security analyst continued, saying, “He doesn’t seem to be taking security precautions seriously.”

“Being the head of the Department of Defense is an incredibly important job. And so we have kind of seen a pattern here. And I think what you see, particularly coming from the Wall Street Journal, let’s be honest, this is kind of the dean of conservatism in American media, not only the editorial board, but also the national security reporters. You see kind of this drip, drip, drip,” Polymeropoulos added. “And I think my sense is that some in the Pentagon are kind of tiring of this behavior.”

He added that Trump has stated he doesn’t want to fire Hegseth, but then noted, “The Signal kind of fiasco was to many of us in the national security world, you know, such a such an egregious violation of security principles.”

“He’s certainly on the hot seat. This story is not going to help,” he said of the report about Hegseth’s wife.

He further made a prediction about what’s coming next:

“And I think you’ll see more. There might be more Signal chats. But there’s a lot of scrutiny on him now. And I think for good reason.”