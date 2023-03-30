Ex-convict bolts with bike after getting a job from DC

The 28-year-old man who 10 days ago claimed was in jail for about 13 years has disappeared with a bicycle belonging to Nakonde District Commissioner’s farm neighbour.

Chisanga Kalale, almost a fortnight ago, alleged in an interview with Chete FM News that he was sent to jail at the age of 15 alongside his friend for immigration offences.

He claimed he was pardoned recently after a review showed his friend was the one harbouring undocumented immigrants.

Chete FM News maintained the claims were not independently verified in the earlier story.

Nakonde District Commissioner Marvelous Sikapizye was moved to give him a job at the farm after failing to locate his mother in Nakonde.

Mr Sikapizye has, however, told Chete FM News the man has disappeared in thin air.

He says the accused put on all the clothes he bought him and borrowed a bicycle from a neighbour at the farm to run an errand.

More than 24 hours later, Kalale is nowhere to be seen.

Mr Sikapizye says if Kalale has stolen then he’s making it difficult for ex-convicts to be accepted back.