EX DEPUTY MINISTER MOSES MUTETEKA DIES

Former Community Development Deputy Minister, MOSES MUTETEKA has died at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.

Former First Lady MAUREEN MWANAWASA has confirmed the death of Mr. MUTETEKA to ZNBC news in a telephone interview.

Mrs. MWANAWASA, who is the mother-in-law to the deceased, says the family is devastated with the death of Mr. MUTETEKA.

She says funeral details will be released later.

Mr. MUTETEKA served as Senior Private Secretary at State House and Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Community Development under the LEVY MWANAWASA administration.

He also served as Member of Parliament for Chisamba Constituency and Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Local Government under the RUPIAH BANDA Administration.

ZNBC