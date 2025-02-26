EX-FIRST LADY ESTHER RETURNS TO ZAMBIA WITHOUT LUNGU



Former First Lady Esther Lungu yesterday returned to Zambia from South Africa without the Husband.



She had to fly back leaving her husband to appear in court today.





Lungu, Zambia’s sixth president left the country in January 2025 on medical trip. Last week Emmanuel Mwamba the PF Spokesperson announced that he had spoken to him and assured him that he was well and will soon return back home.





Last week there was a point of order to have Health Minister tell the nation the health status of the former president. The Minister said he would not divulge into the health of the former president as it was a private matter.





Lungu’s absence has however created alot of speculations with his opponents accusing him of being away to plot against his successor. Lungu however dismissed this saying he would not plot against a person he willingly and peacefully handedover power.





Earlier his opponents were also speculating that Lungu was critically ill.



The Minister of Health said Lungu informed Government about his medical trip but said he was going to meet the expenses.





There has been no picture or video of him since he left making the country guess about his condition. He has however made written statements about the political events in Zambia and assuring his Supporters of his Plan B being in motion and that it will deliver victory in 2026.





Lungu is the presidential candidate for the opposition grouping Tonse Alliance though the Constitutional Court barred him from contesting any future elections.





Secretary General of the PF and Tonse Alliance Raphael Nakacinda, MFuwe MP Maureen Mabonga, Milanzi MP Hon. Meleciana Phiri, former works and supply Minister Hon. Sylvia Chalikosa, former Higher Education Minister Hon Prof Nkandu Luo welcomed the former First Lady.



Zambian Eye, 25th February 2025.