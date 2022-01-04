FORMER GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS IN POSSESSION OF GOVERNMENT VEHICLES ILLEGALLY ORDERED TO SURRENDER THEM.

Government has given a 7 day amnesty effective today to all former government officials, parastatal organization leaders, political cadres and members of the public who are illegally holding on to government vehicles to surrender them.

Home affairs and internal security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says failure to do so, government through the security wings shall institute investigations to recover all concealed motor vehicles and those found wanting shall be arrested and charged for theft.

He says the new dawn administration is committed to the rule of law and it shall endeavor to recover all the misappropriated properties of government and the people of Zambia without abusing the law.

Speaking during a media briefing this morning, Mr. Mwiimbu says the vehicles should be surrendered because public resources were used in the procurement process.

Meanwhile Mr Mwiimbu has expressed displeasure and disappointment on the political violence that was recorded in Kabwata Constituency last week during the filling in of nomination papers.

Mr Mwiimbu has since instructed inspector general of police Lemmy Kajoba to ensure that police conduct foot and motorized patrols in the area from now until January 20th 2022.