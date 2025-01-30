EX JOURNALISM STUDENT WHO EXAMINED AND FAILED HIS EX JOURNALISM LECTURER- Kasebamashila Kaseba

Kasebamashila Kaseba



·

EX JOURNALISM STUDENT WHO EXAMINED AND FAILED HIS EX JOURNALISM LECTURER

— student tests and fails his lecturer in public relations practicals —

The former journalism student so-called “Ambassador of Lies” at the start of the first term 2025 seemed to lecture, examine and fail his former journalism lecturer so-called “Chief Threats Specialist” in his 2025 “Public Relations” practicals and (State House) industrial attachment examinations!

In spite of above, why is the former student still a former student for about 25 years than former graduate or former civil servant or former permanent secretary or former ambassador?

Why are they only two, one former lecturer and one former student, without other students and lecturers?

Why the continued animosity and rivalry about 25 years later?