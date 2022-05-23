EX-JUDGE SUES BAR FOR LOUD MUSIC

A Former Supreme Court judge who cannot stomach loud music, excessive and offensive cooking odours, allegedly emanating from Champs Bar and Restaurant at Lewanika Mall, has gone to court to stop owners of the outlet from disturbing his peace.

Retired judge Philip Musonda wants the Lusaka High Court to grant him an injunction restraining the food and drink outlet from interfering with the quiet enjoyment of his house on Sianjalika Road, Woodlands.

The former arbiter of superior courts of Lesotho, is also seeking damages for private nuisance and other orders’ the court may deem fit .