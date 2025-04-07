Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star faces losing Vanderbijlpark home over R400,000 debt



Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Abia Nale is on the brink of losing his luxury home in Vanderbijlpark as financial troubles mount.





The 38-year-old ex-footballer is embroiled in a legal battle with Standard Bank over an unpaid debt exceeding R400,000.



Nale, who rose to prominence after joining Kaizer Chiefs from Golden Arrows in 2009, made 81 appearances and netted seven goals for the Soweto giants. His career included loan stints at Ajax Cape Town and Mpumalanga Black Aces, and later spells with Maritzburg United, Platinum Stars, and Bizana Pondo Chiefs before hanging up his boots.





However, life after football appears to have presented unexpected challenges. According to reports, the debt stems from an overdraft facility with Standard Bank. Nale had previously agreed to pay R21,000 per month toward settling the amount but defaulted on the repayment plan.





The bank has since initiated proceedings that could see his upscale property auctioned to recover the outstanding sum.