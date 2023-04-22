Ex- Man U Player Wes Brown Declared Bankrupt

Ex- Man U Player Declared Bankrupt

Former Manchester United star player has been declared bankrupt by the HM Revenue & Customs, the UK’s tax, payments and customs authority despite earning a £2.6m-a-year salary.

The Former Manchester United hero, Wes Brown had his bankruptcy confirmed at the High Court on April 12.

According to Dailymail on Friday, HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against Brown back in February. It was then confirmed by the High Court last week.

The petition was rubber-stamped at the High Court on April 12 and listed in The Gazette, the official public record.

The former defender made his debut for United in 1998 and he went on to make over 200 appearances for the club before departing for Sunderland in 2011.

The 43-year-old, who retired in 2018, made 23 appearances for England and scored one goal, against the Czech Republic in 2008. After leaving United in 2011, Brown joined Sunderland and went on to play for Blackburn Rovers and Indian outfit Kerala Blasters.

He had been the only member of the Treble-winning United team of 1998-99 who was still actively playing professional football.