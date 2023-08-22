Ex NAPSA Director dies in car crush

One of the Director’s who was recently separated with Zambia’s pension behemoth NAPSA has died in a car crush.

Mwewa Kyamulanda who was Director of Investments at NAPSA is reported to have been involved in a fatal car crush.

Kyamulanda joined NAPSA from Zambia State Insurance Corporation -Life (ZSIC-Life) where he worked as Director Investments. Prior to that, he held various positions within the Banking sector at Investrust Bank, First Alliance Bank and Access Bank in Zambia.

He was a holder of a Master of Science Degree in Economics and Finance from University of Lusaka, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics (with a minor in Statistics) from the University of Zambia and a range of professional certifications including the ACI Dealing Certificate.