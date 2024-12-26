EX- NATAAZ CHAIR AND RETIRED TEACHER DIES ON HIS WAY FROM MAKING GRADE 12 EXAMS



FORMER National Theatre Arts Association of Zambia (NATAAZ) chairman Aaron Nkhata, 60, has died while visiting his friend in Sinda on his way home in Chipata after marking Grade 12 examinations in Petauke.





Mr Nkhata, who is a retired teacher, had travelled from Chipata to Petauke to mark Grade 12 exams and on his way back to Chipata, he decided to pass through the friend’s house.



Eastern Province police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba said the incident happened on Tuesday around 20:00 hours.



Mr Mweemba said Mr Nkhata parked his car at a service station in Sinda and went to visit his friend within Sinda.



“When he reached the house, he requested to sit on the chair but the female friend informed him that she had no chairs. He then sat on the floor and started complaining of exhaustion,” he said.





Mr Mweemba said the woman then noticed that Mr Nkhata’s legs were swollen and he was generally looking unwell.



The commanding officer said she asked him where he had parked his car and went to the service station to pick it with help from two people.





Mr Nkhata was then picked and taken to Sinda zonal health centre within the central business district, where he was declared dead upon arrival.



