Ex-PF MPs troop into UPND

FORMER Chinsali Central PF member of parliament (2006 to 2016) Christopher Chiponde Mulenga has joined the ruling UPND.

From August 2012 to November 2013, Mulenga was the Deputy Minister of Health, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports (November 2013 to February 2015) and the Deputy Minister of Defence from February 2015 to mid 2016.

In the August 2021 elections, Mulenga stood as an independent Chinsali Central candidate but lost to PF’s Kalalwe Mukosa.

The other defectors to the UPND are former Chama North PF member of parliament January Zimba (July 2012 to 2016), Eddie Musonda (Kapiri Mposhi PF MP from 2013 to 2016) and Mark Mushili (Ndola Central PF MP from 2006 to 2011).

Meanwhile, Mulenga read out names of other former members of parliament, saying they called him to indicate their joining of the UPND.

Those who joined the UPND in absentia are Allan Divide Mbewe (Chadiza MMD MP from 2006 to 2016), Isaac Kafulamchenga Banda (Lumezi MMD MP from 2006 to 2016), Moses Chishimba (Kamfinsa PF MP from 2011 to 2016), and Obius Chisala (Chilubi PF MP from 2006 to 2016).

Christopher Chiponde Mulenga, January Zimba, Mark Mushili and Eddie Musonda, along with scores of other people, were received into the UPND by its secretary general, Batuke Imenda in Chinsali yesterday.

Credit: KALEMBA