Ex-sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma Questioned By Police Over A Failed Coup Attempt

EX-SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENT KOROMA QUESTIONED BY POLICE

(BBC) Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has been questioned at police headquarters in the capital, Freetown, over a failed coup attempt.

Mr. Koroma, who governed the country for just over 10 years, arrived at around 10:00 local time at the criminal investigations department under a heavy police and military escort.

It was not clear how long the interrogation lasted but the former president later posted a statement on social media that questioning would continue on Saturday.

“I maintain an open mind, place my trust in due process and the rule of law to prevail,” he said.

Police summoned Mr. Koroma on Thursday asking him to appear within 24 hours for questioning as part of their investigation into the failed coup attempt on 26 November.

Gunmen attacked a military barracks, a prison and other locations in Sierra Leone last month, freeing about 2,000 inmates and killing more than 20 people in what the authorities said was an attempt to overthrow the government.

So far 71 people have been arrested, including 45 serving military officers, seven serving police officers and 13 civilians.