EX STATEHOUSE OFFICIAL EARNED LESS THAN THE VALUE OF HIS PROPERTIES ACQUIRED BETWEEN 2019-2020, COURT HEARS

The Lusaka magistrate court has heard that former Presidential Economic Advisor HIBEENE MWIINGA’s income between 2015 and 2021, was less than the value of the alleged properties he acquired from 2019 to 2020.

Anti-Corruption Commission Investigative Officer PAUL HATAKWATI has told LUSAKA Principal Magistrate IRENE WISHIMANGA that Mr. HIBEENE earned between 10 million and 15 million KWACHA, subsisting from 2015 to 2021.

Mr. HATAKWATI however testified that the Investigations on Mr. MWIINGA’s income status did not take into account the income he earned from AFRICA Development Banks between 2006 and 2010.

This was after defence lawyer during cross examination availed documents tabulating that Mr. MWIINGA during the period under review earned over one million dollars from Africa Development Banks where he served as an Advisor to the Bank’s Executive Director for ZAMBIA, BOTSWANA, MAURITIUS and MALAWI.

This is a matter where Mr. MWIINGA is charged with 72 counts of possession of property deemed to be proceeds of crime valued at more than 41 million KWACHA and more than 238, 900 dollars cash.

Mr. MWIINGA, 60 is jointly charged with his wife MERCY MWENDA, 56 and his son HAKANTU MWIINGA for possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Trial in the matter continues.