EX- ZAMBIAN MEDICAL ROYAL UNIVERSITY STUDENTS DEMAND CERTIFICATES

Some former students of Zambian Medical Royal University have been left stranded following the university’s alleged delay to issue them certificates after graduating in 2023.

Among the affected people include those who completed their Master’s Degree programmes.

In an interview with Diamond News, one of the aggrieved former students who sought anonymity, says the inconvenience has prevented his quest to seize an employment opportunity.

He says several attempts to engage the university have not yielded a positive outcome, hence being subjected to agonizing suspense.

When contacted for a comment, the learning institution’s proprietor, Lenny Phiri has assured the affected former students that their matter will be settled within a week, without giving specific reason why there has been prolonged delay to issue the certificates.