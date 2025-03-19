EX-ZAMMSA BOSS VICTOR NYASULU QUITS UPND… and threatens to sue for unlawful dismissal

EX-ZAMMSA BOSS QUITS UPND

… and threatens to sue for unlawful dismissal

By Esther Chisola

Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) director general Victor Nyasulu has resigned from the ruling UPND.

And Nyasulu has given minister of Health Elijah Muchima a seven-day ultimatum to respond to the appeal over his dismissal as ZAMMSA director general on allegations of gross negligence of duty.

According to a letter seen by Daily Revelation addressed to the UPND secretary general dated March 12, 2025 and received on March 13, 2025, with reference: “Resignation from the party (UPND) membership, premium membership card …”, Nyasulu stated

