EX-ZAMMSA BOSS VICTOR NYASULU QUITS UPND… and threatens to sue for unlawful dismissal

EX-ZAMMSA BOSS QUITS UPND
… and threatens to sue for unlawful dismissal
By Esther Chisola
Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) director general Victor Nyasulu has resigned from the ruling UPND.
And Nyasulu has given minister of Health Elijah Muchima a seven-day ultimatum to respond to the appeal over his dismissal as ZAMMSA director general on allegations of gross negligence of duty.
According to a letter seen by Daily Revelation addressed to the UPND secretary general dated March 12, 2025 and received on March 13, 2025, with reference: “Resignation from the party (UPND) membership, premium membership card …”, Nyasulu stated
S**t happens!!!!
We are all ears tell us more!! Come on spill the beans!!!!!
Or we wait for 2026 ?
Interesting to see that same cadres when give a job (that we read they cry for) act so irresponisble at, and when caught want to deflect and sing the famous song “si ndi ne” (it wasnt me….
HH has been very clear with all of us, not the cadres. Do not commit crimes. When you are caught, you are on your own. So now you are singing so loudly, and bringing disrepute to the same institution that afforded the opportunity to serve the nation? Resigning for UPND? Who even knew or cared?
We all thought you were a qualified professional kansi ndwe cadre monga Lusambo….