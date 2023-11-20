EX-ZAMPOST WORKERS INCENSED BY DELAYS TO PAY THEM THEIR TERMINAL BENEFITS

Former Zambia Postal Services Corporation-Zampost- are angry by the government’s continued failure to pay them their terminal benefits that have accrued from 2014, despite it announcing early this year it was in the process of settling what it owes them.

Ex-Zampost Workers Representative Godfrey Handondo explains to Phoenix News that in February this year, the workers were assured by government that the process of paying them their terminal benefits had started and are concerned that 9 months has passed with no communication to address their plight.

Mr. Handondo says the ex-workers are further concerned that despite government conducting an audit on Zampost last year and three other audits this year, no formal communication has been made to them on the progress made and the way forward.

The ex-workers who were retrenched in 2015 have wondered why government has not funded Zampost to enable it settle what it owes its former employees when it has in the past managed to settle other companies.

PHOENIX NEW