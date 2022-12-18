Excitement As Davido Performs At World Cup

Excitement has taken over the timeline on Twitter at not just the return of singer, Davido, to social media but also his performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

Davido performed the soundtrack of the World Cup, Hayya Hayya (Better Together) alongside other artistes at the closing ceremony which held at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

Reactions have trailed his performance.

Music producer, Samklef couldn’t hide his excitement as he tweeted a video from the performance where he said, “OBO, our king is back.”

DJ Neptune also joined with a welcome tweet, saying, “#davido, we are so happy to see and watch you perform 💙🙏🏿”

Okon Nya said, “Davido representing Nigeria in the World Cup final. Proud moment for every naija person! Baddest!”

Edward Bernstein said, “Davido nearly brought me to tears.”

This is Davido’s first show in weeks.

Photo credit: Twitter| iamOkon, hondudiario

Follow us for more breaking news and videos