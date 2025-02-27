EXCLUSIVE: OPPOSITION ALLEGEDLY PLOTTING TO PIN BLAME ON GOVERNMENT IN CASE OF LUNGU’S DEATH





Recent political developments have brought to light whispers of a potential opposition strategy that aims to capitalize on the unfortunate possibility of former President Edgar Lungu’s passing.

Sources close to the opposition leadership have revealed a plan to blame the current government for any potential deterioration in Lungu’s health or his untimely demise. This strategy, as per the insiders, is a calculated move to exploit public sentiment and portray the government as either negligent or complicit in the event of Lungu’s passing.



The sources point to the opposition’s recent attempts to raise the issue in Parliament as evidence of this approach.



Edgar Lungu, who served as Zambia’s President from 2015 to 2021 under the Patriotic Front (PF), remains a significant figure in Zambian politics. His health has been a matter of public concern and speculation in recent years. The opposition’s alleged strategy seeks to leverage this concern by positioning themselves as Lungu’s protectors and blaming the current administration for any perceived failure to safeguard his well-being.





Lungu’s allies in the Tonse Alliance could potentially rally supporters around this narrative. Moreover, such a strategy could detract from crucial policy debates and hinder constructive political discourse.





It is crucial to note that these allegations have not been formally confirmed, and it is essential to exercise caution before drawing definitive conclusions. However, if true, they paint a concerning picture of politicking.

Source: Open Zambia