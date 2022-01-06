Exercise a little patience – Kavindele

Zambians should exercise a little patience as the new dawn administration is trying to get the economy going and create jobs for young people in the country.

Former Vice-President Enoch Kavindele feels President Hakainde Hichilema is doing his best to get the economy off the ground.

“There is too much pressure too soon and this pressure may cause the UPND to make some mistakes.

“For example, I am not sure if they checked the balance sheet of some companies which have offered to build roads under the PPP [public-private partnership] model,” he said.

Mr Kavindele, who was Vice President from 2001 to 2003, said every time there is change of government, there are people who come to offer “heaven”, hence the need for the new administration to be cautious- Zambia Daily Mail