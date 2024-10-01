EXHUMATION REVEALS SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING LUSAKA MAN’S DEATH



By Comfort Nthala



Police in Luanshya District have exhumed the body of 43-year-old Ignatius Mukosha, a Lusaka man who died under suspicious circumstances in Kapiri Mposhi on July 13, 2024.



Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba tells Mafken News that the exhumation, which took place on July 27th, 2024, following a report filed by the deceased’s older brother, Osward Mukosha, at Luanshya Central Police Station.



My Mweemba explains that initially, Mukosha’s death was attributed to malaria. However, a post-mortem examination conducted at Michael Sata Teaching Hospital in Ndola revealed head injuries and bruising on his face, suggesting foul play.



He has revealed that three suspects have been apprehended in connection with the case, 64-year-old Ronald Malama Bwale, 55-year-old Laisson Milala, and 39-year-old Peter Kalunga, all residents of Kapiri Mposhi.



The Commanding Officer further reveals that Preliminary investigations indicate that Kalunga, a taxi driver, transported the deceased to the hospital after being engaged.



Bwale, who was reportedly a business partner of the deceased, received him at his residence shortly before his death, while Milala was present during his arrival on September 10, 2024.



Mr Mweemba further explains that as investigations continue, police are still awaiting on statements from the hospital and funeral parlour involved, adding that the inquiry file has now been classified as a murder docket.



Mafken FM.