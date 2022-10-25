EXILE: Kaizer Zulu Seeks Refuge Away From Zambia

EXILE: Kaizar Zulu Seeks Refuge Away From Zambia

Former State House advisor for political affairs Kaizar Zulu has bolted the country to seek refuge in a foreign land.

Informers have revealed that Kaizar, known for his notoriety when at State House, is fighting for his freedom in a foreign land after authorities in Zambia started pursuing him.

The outspoken official is being pursued for arson and aggravated assault, among the many charges lined up.