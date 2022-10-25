EXILE: Kaizer Zulu Seeks Refuge Away From Zambia

EXILE: Kaizar Zulu Seeks Refuge Away From Zambia
Former State House advisor for political affairs Kaizar Zulu has bolted the country to seek refuge in a foreign land.
Informers have revealed that Kaizar, known for his notoriety when at State House, is fighting for his freedom in a foreign land after authorities in Zambia started pursuing him.
The outspoken official is being pursued for arson and aggravated assault, among the many charges lined up.
Interpol should bring back Kaizer he has alot to answer to. City Market gassing shooting at people etc.
Amuna atawa? A Keizer Zulu amuna kutawa? The president delayed a lot to close all the holes and seal these thieves from reaching evidence in courts and other public offices, this time chimbokaila couldn’t have accommodated all the thieves and their corrupt leaders. They have been given a lot of time to regroup than rebranding. Fish him where ever he is, Kaiser Zulu behaved like he owned Zambia.