EXPANDED CDF A GAME CHANGER- Spuki Mulemwa

EXPANDED CDF A GAME CHANGER.

7/7/23

It’s gratifying to note that the expanded CDF holds the potential to adequately address developmental disparities between urban and rural areas.

It’s also worth noting that due to the increased CDF, opportunities are now available in rural areas for the young people to actively engage in various local-based income-generating and developmental activities without drifting to uburn areas.

However, lack of many social amenities, including better road infrastructure is an impediment for them to fully participate in the national development process .

In view of the foregoing, if the need arises to increase CDF, then the rural constituencies should be given more money than uburn-based constituencies as this well help to reduce disparities and drive a rural development agenda that will transform rural areas across the country.

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

Spuki Mulemwa.