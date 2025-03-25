Expect reduced mealie-meal prices in 6 weeks – MAZ



By Jane Chanda



Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala has advised consumers to expect a reduction in mealie-meal prices in six weeks because of a promising maize yield.





In an interview yesterday, Chintala, however, said ZAM would make a formal reaction based on the crop forecast survey report as the basis of any projections that formed part of the preparation of the maize market in the next





