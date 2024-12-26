EXPECTING MOTHERS TOLD TO CARRY THEIR OWN LIGHT TO LABOUR WARD

A group of women from Wusakile Constituency in Kitwe District on the Copperbelt have taken to the streets to protest the persistent load shedding that has plagued their community.

The protesters gathered at the constituency office, expressing their frustration to local leaders Chibote Ward Councilor Clement Patela and Wusakile Ward Councilor Charles Silomba.

The women spoken to by Mafken news bemoaned the devastating impact of load shedding on the local clinic, where patients’ lives are being put at risk.

According to the protestors, the clinic operations have been severely disrupted, with women in labour being told to bring their own lights to the facility.

They questioned why the clinic is being left in the dark while some surrounding areas remain unaffected.

In addressing the angry protesting women, Chibote Ward Councilor Clement Patela acknowledged the concerns of the protesters and assured them that he would convey their message to authorities.

Meanwhile, Wusakile Ward Councilor Charles Silomba expressed concern over the prolonged load shedding affecting businesses in the area.

The civic leader noted that the extended power outages have not only disrupted economic activities but also contributed to the theft of cables.

Mafken FM