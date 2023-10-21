EXPELLED HOMELESS PUPIL DEFILES TWO GIRLS FROM FAMILY THAT OFFERED HIM PLACE TO STAY

A COUPLE of Chama District in Muchinga Province has been left regretting their charitable act of sheltering a homeless teenager who repaid the kind gesture by defiling their daughters.

The 18-year old boy identified as Mwelwa Chifwabantu has now been relocated to police cells awaiting to appear in court on defilement charges.

A delinquent that has already been expelled from school for ill conduct, Mwelwa a Grade 12 pupil was taken in by the girls’ father after he was expelled from school for bad behaviour.

However, Mwelwa is said to have taken advantage of the absence of the girls’ parents at home to defile the two girls aged five and three on separate occasions.

Mwelwa lured his victims into the bedroom where he assaulted them after giving them sweets and comforting them afterwards.

The first incident occurred on Sunday around 12:00 hours when the girls’ mother went to church and their father went to watch a football match at the school while he repeated his stanic act on the Day of National Prayers.

The mother of of the girls had been attending a funeral around 14:00 hours while their father was attending prayers.

Mwelwa was caught in the act by the first victim, who reported him to her mother who in turn informed her husband.

Upon receiving the report, Police issued the two victims with medical report forms, opened the dockets of case and instituted investigations into the matter.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Paul Achiume confirmed the incident.