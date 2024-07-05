EXPELLED PF MPs BACK IN CONCOURT

Nine Patriotic Front PF Members of Parliament whose seats have been declared vacant by the National Assembly have applied to amend the petition where they were contesting their expulsion.

The nine have filed an application for the amendment of the petition, following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of their earlier petition in which they challenged the leadership of Mr. Miles Sampa and Mr. Morgan Ng’ona.

The Constitutional Court has since set July 11, 2024 for hearing of an application for the amendment of their petition.

The nine Parliamentarians that filed the petition are Christopher Kang’ombe of Kamfinsa, Ronald Chitotela of Pambashe, Brian Mundubile of Mporokoso, Stephen Kampyongo of Shiwang’andu, and Remember Mutale of Chitambo.

Others are Mulenga Fube of Chilubi, Mutotwe Kafwaya of Lunte, Nickson Chilangwa of Kawambwa and Musonda Mpakata of Lupososhi.

Their matter is before Constitutional Court Deputy President Arnold Shilimi on the quorum with Judges Mugeni Mulenga and Mathews Chisunka.

In dismissing the earlier petition on June 27, the court ruled that the petition was improperly before the Constitutional Court and that the petitioners had not raised any constitutional matters for determination pursuant to article 128 of the Constitution.

ZNBC