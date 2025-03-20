Expelled SA ambassador Ebrahim Rasool to receive hero’s welcome in Cape Town



South Africa’s expelled Ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, is set to receive a hero’s welcome upon his return to Cape Town this Sunday.





Rasool was declared persona non grata by the U.S. State Department following remarks criticizing President Donald Trump and alleging his leadership fosters global white supremacist movements.





The expulsion has strained diplomatic relations between the two nations, with South African officials expressing regret over the incident. Despite the controversy, Rasool has stated he has no regrets about his comments.





Upon his arrival in Cape Town, Rasool is expected to be greeted by supporters who view his actions as a stand against perceived injustices.





The South African government has yet to announce a replacement for the ambassadorial position in Washington.