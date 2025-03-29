EXPELLED SOUTH AFRICAN ENVOY ACCUSES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OF RACISM



(BBC) South Africa’s former ambassador to the US has told the BBC it is “self-evident” that there is racism within the Trump administration.





Ebrahim Rasool, 62, was ordered to leave the US last week after Secretary of State Marco Rubio called him a “race-baiting politician who hates America”.



This came after Rasool accused President Donald Trump of trying to “project white victimhood as a dog whistle”.





Asked by the BBC’s Newshour programme whether he believed the Trump administration was racist, Rasool said: “I think it is self-evident rather than anyone needing to be called out.”



The BBC has asked the White House for comment.





In one of his first interviews since being expelled from the US, Rasool added: “I’m saying when a piece of wood has a hinge, you begin to suspect it’s a door.”





The diplomat cited the administration’s emphasis on deportating migrants as well as the targeting of foreign students who had supported pro-Palestinian protests. He also accused Trump’s team of mobilising “certain far-right communities”.





The Trump administration has denied accusations of racism. The president says he has a mandate to deport thousands of migrants who entered the US illegally after it formed a central part of his election campaign last year. Secretary of State Rubio has defended revoking student visas for those who “cause chaos” on college campuses.





US-South Africa relations have deteriorated sharply since Trump returned to power in mid-January.