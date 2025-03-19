Expert skeptical of Russia deal amid Trump’s ‘ceasefire’ boast

Vladimir Putin did not agree to an absolute ceasefire with Ukraine when he spoke by phone with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, as was the U.S. administration’s goal.

Trump posted to Truth Social shortly after the call, “My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one. We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump continued, “This War would have never started if I were President! Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end. That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of Humanity, get the job done!”

National Security Analyst Beth Sanna told CNN, “This is a way of Russia appearing to do what the United States wants, while actually saying, ‘Absolutely no’ to the unconditional ceasefire that everybody agreed to in Riyadh. But the way that they’re framing it, they’re trying to pander and make it look like they’re agreeing. But, in fact, what have they agreed to? The very thing that Ukraine is being successful right now in this war is striking all of Russia’s energy infrastructure. So, picking that one thing is a win. And all the things…in this Kremlin readout is about for the next phase to actually get to a full cease fire. These are Kremlin terms; these are not American terms.”