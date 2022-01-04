By CLIVE KALUNGA

Renowned economic commentator Chibamba Kanyama has charged that the recent austerity measures imposed by government were long overdue because the past regime feared losing popularity in making the right decisions.

Speaking on Costa last night Mr. Kanyama urges citizens to brace the impact on the removal of fuel subsidy because it is in their best interest once long term benefits are attained.

He adds that bold leaders are those who make tough decisions which they know will shift an economy to a better chapter, unlike appeasing people by delaying or postpones measures that require decisive action.

Mr. Kanyama made a number of comments on governance when he featured on the program whose topic was Reviewing 2021, Prospecting 2022.