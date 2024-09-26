EXPLAIN WHY YOU SHOULD NOT BE EXPELLED FROM PF, LUNGU TELLS CHIPANGALI MP



By George Lemba



PF Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu has written a letter to PF CHIPANGALI member of parliament Andrew Lubusha to explain why he should not be expelled from the party.



This follows Lubusha’s welcoming of President Hakainde Hichilema in Malambo constituency recently.





Lubusha during the same time showered praises on Hichilema regarding the equal distribution of national resources.



But this angered the PF Former Chawama member of parliament who has through his personal Secretary General Raphael Gunyu Masaka Nakachinda written to Lubusha.



Meanwhile sources say Lubusha is not bothered by anyone and that he will wait for the PF faction led by Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu to take action.



NB: Taken today at the Supreme court grounds.