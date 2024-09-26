EXPLAIN WHY YOU SHOULD NOT BE EXPELLED FROM PF, LUNGU TELLS CHIPANGALI MP
By George Lemba
PF Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu has written a letter to PF CHIPANGALI member of parliament Andrew Lubusha to explain why he should not be expelled from the party.
This follows Lubusha’s welcoming of President Hakainde Hichilema in Malambo constituency recently.
Lubusha during the same time showered praises on Hichilema regarding the equal distribution of national resources.
But this angered the PF Former Chawama member of parliament who has through his personal Secretary General Raphael Gunyu Masaka Nakachinda written to Lubusha.
Meanwhile sources say Lubusha is not bothered by anyone and that he will wait for the PF faction led by Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu to take action.
NB: Taken today at the Supreme court grounds.
The same question PF Members should sk Lungu why he should not be expelled when he has brought such disrepute to the party.
PF has a bunch of cowards wanting to have on standard of rules for certain idividuals and another for another group.
Miles Sampa is also a clown for continuing yo allow this non sense to go on. The kind of leaders that only speak up when its convenient. Selective aneasia. And ask oursleves why we are in such a mess?
You are a good, honest MP, others are in politics for destruction. PF has not even bothered to investigate Sata’s demise as long as they got money, they are happy.
Lubusha had a number of his vehicles confiscated by the Law Enforcement. No wonder he is playing b!tch with the
UPND.
In what capacity will Lungu discipline Lubusha? If my memory serves me right, Lungu has not even re-applied for PF membership. Let’s not even talk about Lungu being PF president
If Memory serves me correct didnt Lungu resign as president of the party, was his resignation fake when the media has the letter as a record? If Lungu now wants to impose himself as leader of PF is that not using the same methods he used to dupe Miles Sampa? How can one who resigned suddenly say i am President of the PF? has the PF convention chosen him again to lead PF? Is that not clearly breaking the law within their party and if he can do that willingly without recourse wont he do even worse given another opportunity to govern because clearly he has not repented.
Thanks ba MP-Chpangali for the courage to speak the truth about what is going on. Others are afraid of their own shadows and, hence, want to condemn even when there is nothing wrong. You are one among the most rare leaders we have in Zambia. Please don’t get intimidated.
Lubusha, survival instinct. As things stand, you are balancing on a 60-40 scale.