EXPOSING PF’S HYPOCRISY: A TALE OF SELECTIVE OUTRAGE.

By UPND Online Campaign Media

The recent abduction and tragic death of Muleya has sent shockwaves across Zambia, leaving a trail of sorrow and outrage in its wake. However, what’s even more appalling is the deafening silence from the same individuals and groups who were once vocal about similar incidents. This selective outrage is a stark reminder of the PF’s hypocrisy and their penchant for exploiting tragedies for political gain.

Do you remember when JJ Banda faked his own abduction? The PF machinery went into overdrive, crying foul and pointing fingers. They orchestrated a chorus of condemnation, accusing their opponents of being responsible for the “heinous” act. But now that Muleya, a non-PF member, has lost his life under similar circumstances, the same voices are eerily quiet. The silence is deafening, and it speaks volumes about the PF’s insincerity.

Where are the “concerned” Zambians who were quick to condemn and accuse when it suited their narrative? Why are the religious groups, who often speak out against injustice, silent on this matter? Have they suddenly lost their voice, or are they only willing to speak out when it serves the PF’s interests?

The truth is, the PF is only interested in making noise when it serves their interests. They’re quick to point fingers and shift blame, but when the tables turn, they’re nowhere to be found. This is not only hypocritical but also a betrayal of the trust that Zambians have placed in them.

We call upon the government to ensure that those responsible for Muleya’s death are brought to justice. We demand a thorough investigation and accountability for this heinous crime. We also urge our followers to share their thoughts on this matter. Let’s expose the PF’s hypocrisy and demand accountability.