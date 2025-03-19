“EXPOSING THE HYPOCRISY: SIBONGILE MWAMBA CALLS OUT EDGAR LUNGU’S FAKE SYMPATHY”
By Timmy
In a scathing rebuke, Kasama Central Member of Parliament Sibongile Mwamba has slammed former President Edgar Lungu for his “fake sympathy” towards her ailing father, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM). Mwamba’s sharp criticism exposes the hypocrisy of Lungu and his allies, who are attempting to exploit GBM’s health issues for political gain.
Mwamba’s statement cuts to the heart of the matter, highlighting how Lungu’s actions have contributed to her father’s plight. “The late Zambian President Michael Chilufya Sata had cleared my father of all his crimes, but when Edgar Lungu took over office, he reopened all the cases,” she revealed. This stark contrast between Sata’s pardon and Lungu’s persecution underscores the motivations behind Lungu’s recent expressions of sympathy.
Mwamba’s advice to Lungu and other politicians is clear: stop using her father’s situation to gain political mileage. Her words are a powerful rebuke to those who would seek to exploit GBM’s health issues for their own gain. As she succinctly puts it, “God will fight for my father, it is not President Hakainde Hichilema who reopened the cases.”
This episode serves as a stark reminder of the importance of integrity and accountability in politics. As the Zambian people look to the future, they deserve leaders who will act with sincerity and honesty, rather than exploiting vulnerable individuals for political gain.
Ba MP while that maybe true but what is not true that your father was pardoned.
A Pardon is only given after one is convicted. Lets be very truthful when we speak to issues.
From the “secret” documents leaked by Emmanue Mwamba, as ACC Chairman Sata put a stop to further investigations.
And the DPP was not able to proceed with Prosecution. Ethically and given the evidence, this is wrong.
This is exactly, one of the reasons State Counsel and former Board Chair of ACC Musa Mwenye suggests that ACC can not report of the Office of the President and an element of conflict/lack of independence in the fight against corruption may arise when the Head of State is conflict; as we see in this matter.
The Head of State should not be a party nor preview to investigations.
We have all read what happened and when GBM was put in his defence he failed to give mitigating arguements before the court to defend himself. Yet, the state proved its case before the courts.
What GBM should be seeking instead of the no sense appeals is a pardon as the case of Katele Kalumba. But pride gets the better of us. For the sake of his health, your father should quit politics (which as a human is his human right to practice) but if the statement about his illnesses being terminal. One would best seek a pardon and quietly enjoy the rest of his life around loved ones.
But heck who am I? Great job to the writer for his reporting skills and bringing out the “truth” about our some of our opposition leaders, Sibongile