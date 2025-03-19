“EXPOSING THE HYPOCRISY: SIBONGILE MWAMBA CALLS OUT EDGAR LUNGU’S FAKE SYMPATHY”

By Timmy

In a scathing rebuke, Kasama Central Member of Parliament Sibongile Mwamba has slammed former President Edgar Lungu for his “fake sympathy” towards her ailing father, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM). Mwamba’s sharp criticism exposes the hypocrisy of Lungu and his allies, who are attempting to exploit GBM’s health issues for political gain.

Mwamba’s statement cuts to the heart of the matter, highlighting how Lungu’s actions have contributed to her father’s plight. “The late Zambian President Michael Chilufya Sata had cleared my father of all his crimes, but when Edgar Lungu took over office, he reopened all the cases,” she revealed. This stark contrast between Sata’s pardon and Lungu’s persecution underscores the motivations behind Lungu’s recent expressions of sympathy.

Mwamba’s advice to Lungu and other politicians is clear: stop using her father’s situation to gain political mileage. Her words are a powerful rebuke to those who would seek to exploit GBM’s health issues for their own gain. As she succinctly puts it, “God will fight for my father, it is not President Hakainde Hichilema who reopened the cases.”

This episode serves as a stark reminder of the importance of integrity and accountability in politics. As the Zambian people look to the future, they deserve leaders who will act with sincerity and honesty, rather than exploiting vulnerable individuals for political gain.

