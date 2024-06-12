Exposing tribalism is not hate speech-  M’membe

Exposing tribalism is not hate speech, says M’membe

DR FRED M’membe has said exposing tribalism practiced by the UPND administration should never be construed ad tribal hate speech and that stiff laws being considered are aimed at intimidating any criticism condemning the tribalism.

Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party (SP) president has accused the Hakainde Hichilema regime of not being sincere with its agenda of promoting national unity.

Dr M'membe said it is shocking that Government is talking about national unity when, as of March this year, 414 civil servants from provinces outside of Zambezi were sent home