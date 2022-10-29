Extend PF Presidential Nomination Deadline – Kennedy Kamba

EXTEND PF PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION DEADLINE – KAMBA

… a lot of youths and women wants to join the race but needs a bit to organise resources…

PF Members of the Central Committee Mr Kennedy Kamba has appealed to PF acting President and Secretary to extend the period for the PF President nominations.

Speaking shortly after the memorial service of Zambia’s 5th President Michael Chilufya Sata at Embassy Park, Mr Kamba appealed to the PF top leadership to consider extending the nominations date whose deadline was yesterday 28th October, 2022.

” My appeal is to our acting President Hon Given Lubinda and secretary General Honourable Nickson Chilangwa to consider extending the period for nominations, the response has been overwhelming and I believe a lot of our members wants to come through and participate in this internal democratic process of our Party.”

Kamba also indicated that a lot youth and women have shown willingness to join the race, ” I enchor on the preaching of Fr Father Mulenga that our Party should allow as many young people as possible to participate, and yes I can confirm that a lot of youths and Women wants to join the race but need time to organise resources,” he said.

Mr Kamba has since Congratulated the 8 Presidential candidates who have successfully applied for the Patriot Front Presidency.