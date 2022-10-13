Extracts from Nakonde Member of Parliament Lukas Simumba’s 2023 National Budget debate

“I was very surprised to hear [the] word borrowing from this budget. This is the song that the people on your right sang against PF to say ‘they were borrowing recklessly’ and yet Madam Speaker they have borrowed.”

“In 10 years PF borrowed 10 billion US [dollars] and you can see the development that the PF did— infrastructure…a lot of things had been done…roads, airports, it was coming from the same $10 billion.”

“I want…the Zambian people to see which ones are borrowing recklessly. When you you consider that K54 billion which this government is going to borrow, you’ll convert it into dollar, you’ll find that they are borrowing per year $3.375. Multiply that by five years which they’re going to be in office, they’ll borrow $16.875 billion, and PF borrowed $10 billion in 10 years.”

“Which one is a reckless government! Which one is a reckless government!”